Katharine Hamburger has quietly waited her turn at St. Cecilia.
Her older siblings each passed through, winning state titles and being big in big moments for STC.
She has two championship rings herself from the Hawkettes' back-to-back basketball titles in Class C-2 the last two seasons, and was part of the runner-up squad last November at the state volleyball tournament.
During Hamburger's first three years at STC, she played understudy to the likes of Tori Thomas and Makenna Asher — both of whom are now competing collegiately: Thomas in track and field at Kansas and Asher in volleyball at Hastings College.
Now, Hamburger's in the spotlight and shined brightly Tuesday with her match-high 21 kills in a four-set victory over crosstown rival Adams Central 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20.
"It feels good (to be in the spotlight)," Hamburger said, "but I know I've got to trust my teammates still. I know I've got four other hitters out there that can swing, and I know when I get the ball I've got to put it down and I trust that my teammates will put it down, too."
Hamburger is playing all six rotations this season, doing a little bit of everything for the C-1 No. 5-rated Hawkettes under first-year head coach Kelan Schumacher.
"We're asking her to do a lot this year," said Schumacher, who took over for Alan VanCura after his 42-year stint at STC. "She's playing all the way around, passing in every single rotation, and she's definitely up to the challenge."
Hamburger received a handful of serves, passed them to setter Jill Parr and, in rhythm, found the floor routinely.
Parr dished out 40 assists for STC. Addie Kirkegaard terminated 15 of those in a balanced Hawkette attack.
"We've been working on setting some different people a little bit because we have Katharine and Addie, who teams are going to key on," Schumacher said. "We need to know we can mix up where the ball is going."
For the second straight match, St. Cecilia was facing a taller team than it on the other side of the net. The Hawkettes (2-2) were swept by last year's C-2 champion Grand Island Central Catholic, which has reloaded, last Thursday in a title game rematch.
"(Adams Central) is a little bit shorter than GICC, but they still have to big middles, a big outside — Caitlyn Scott is big and so is Jess Babcock. So, they have some size, too," Hamburger said.
Scott and Babcock led the way for the Patriots, who were unorganized on their side of the net for much of the night. The pair of hitters pounded 14 kills apiece for AC, which dropped its first match of the season.
"We know they have some great hitters and we have to let those balls go because they're going to earn those (kills)," said AC head coach Libby Lollman. "But, we had to take care of everything else that's happening and I just don't think we did a very good job of that tonight."
Adams Central rallied to win the opening set after trailing 20-16 and then 23-21.
After Lollman burned her second timeout, Cami Wellensiek recorded her only kill of the evening to earn serve for the Patriots and Elizabeth Anderson dealt an ace before Schumacher wanted to talk to the Hawkettes. Two STC errors handed AC a 1-0 match advantage.
Hamburger punished seven kills in the first stanza and followed with five more in set two, where Adams Central let a three-point lead slip at 18-15 and provided STC set point on a service error, which Lollman called uncharacteristic out of her team that served 24 aces in a triangular last week.
Then, a Hamburger block evened the match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.