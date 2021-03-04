Lat Mayen continued his fine play with his first career double-double, but fifth-ranked Iowa took control early posted a 102-64 victory Thursday evening at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa (19-7, 13-6) shot 51 percent from the field and hit 16 3-pointers in snapping Nebraska's two-game winning streak.
Jordan Bohannon finished with 26 points, including eight 3-pointers, to pace four Iowa players in double figures. Patrick McCaffery added 19 off the bench while Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp added 14 and 11 markers, respectively.
Mayen, who had 25 against Rutgers on Monday, posted his first career double-double with 14 points, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, while Kobe Webster led NU with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and
Dalano Banton added 14 off the bench for Nebraska (7-18, 3-15) which has won just once in Iowa City since joining the Big Ten.
Nebraska was within 9-5 early after a Mayen basket before the Hawkeyes ran off eight straight points, including consecutive 3-poitners from Bohannon to push the lead to 17-5. Iowa eventually got the lead to 16, at 32-16, before running off seven straight points to get within 32-23. That would be as close as the Huskers would get as the Hawkeyes strung together 11 straight points, including five from Garza to force a Husker timeout and eventually stretched the lead to 22 at the break.
The Huskers got a Mayen 3-pointer to start the second to pull with 19, but Iowa seized momentum with seven straight points, and the Huskers never got within 20 the rest of the evening.
Nebraska will look to bounce back quickly, as the Huskers travel to Northwestern in the regular-season finale on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. (CT) and the game will be carried on BTN and the Learfield IMG Husker Sports Network.
Nebraska postgame notes
Lat Mayen posted his first career double-double with 14 points and career-high 13 rebounds. The 13 rebounds were not only a career high (previous high was 12 against South Dakota), but tied for the most by a Husker this season (Yvan Ouedraogo vs. Doane on Dec. 17).
Kobe Webster scored 17 points, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. It was his highest Big Ten total of the season and most since he had 20 against Georgia Tech on Dec. 9
Iowa became the first time to shoot 50 percent against NU since the Huskers returned from its pause on Feb. 6
Thorir Thorbjarnarson tied his season and career high with five assists. He has had 10 assists in the Huskers' last two contests.
Nebraska falls to 0-9 this season against ranked teams, including 0-5 against top-10 teams.
NEBRASKA (7-17)
Mayen 5-12 0-0 14, Walker 0-1 0-2 0, McGowens 1-7 0-0 3, Thorbjarnarson 1-8 0-0 2, Webster 6-12 0-0 17, Banton 5-11 3-3 14, Andre 2-2 0-0 4, Stevenson 1-3 2-2 4, Lakes 1-6 3-3 6, Ouedraogo 0-2 0-0 0, Piatkowski 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 8-10 64.
IOWA (18-7)
Garza 5-8 3-4 14, Bohannon 8-13 2-2 26, Fredrick 1-2 0-0 3, C.McCaffery 1-8 0-0 3, Wieskamp 4-9 1-4 11, P.McCaffery 8-13 0-0 19, Ke.Murray 3-7 2-2 8, Toussaint 2-2 0-0 4, Ulis 1-2 0-0 2, Perkins 0-1 0-2 0, Kr.Murray 1-4 2-2 4, Ash 1-2 0-0 2, Baer 1-1 0-0 2, Ogundele 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 38-74 10-16 102.
Halftime_Iowa 48-26. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 12-36 (Webster 5-8, Mayen 4-8, McGowens 1-4, Banton 1-5, Lakes 1-6, Stevenson 0-1, Thorbjarnarson 0-4), Iowa 16-43 (Bohannon 8-12, P.McCaffery 3-6, Wieskamp 2-6, Fredrick 1-2, Garza 1-3, C.McCaffery 1-7, Ash 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-2, Ke.Murray 0-3). Rebounds_Nebraska 36 (Mayen 13), Iowa 44 (Garza 8). Assists_Nebraska 15 (Thorbjarnarson 5), Iowa 25 (C.McCaffery 8). Total Fouls_Nebraska 11, Iowa 10. A_549 (15,500).
