The first 20 minutes of the basketball season looked like the first 20 minutes of a basketball season Thursday night at Adams Central.
First-game jitters were evident but both the Patriots and Aurora Huskies settled down as the game wore on.
Adams Central, the preseason No. 6-ranked team in Class C-1, seemed to calm down most when it dropped into a 2-3 zone defensive look.
The Patriots held Aurora to 12-of-52 shooting for the night and used transition buckets to lift them to a 56-38 win on opening night of the winter season.
“(The zone) slowed us down,” said AC head coach Evan Smith. “We like to play fast, but I think we were too quick at times.”
AC committed eight turnovers in the first quarter, mostly on lazy passes and flustered plays in the backcourt while Aurora pressured.
The Patriots got their feet under them in the second with a 7-0 run that boosted their advantage to 23-15 after the Huskies closed to one point on a 3-pointer by Kylie Larson.
Cami Wellensiek’s lay in just before half gave AC all the space it needed.
“That first game you’re always going to have some things that you need to work on,” Smith said. “Turnovers obviously were a little bit of a concern in the first half, but I thought we did a good job in the second half of cleaning those up.”
Lauryn Scott, who scored nine points, flushed a 3-pointer halfway into the third period to give Adams Central a double-digit lead. The Patriots outscored Aurora 16-6 in the frame.
AC received offensive contributions from nine players; seven scored in the fourth quarter.
“We got points from a bunch of different girls tonight and that’s fun for me to see,” Smith said.
As Smith envisioned, most of the Patriots’ scoring came within 10 feet of the basket. The Patriots used an inside-out approach last season and relied more on 3-pointers, but the hope is to establish more of a post presence this year.
“That’s been a big emphasis, we talk about it every day in practice,” Smith said. “Our girls know that we have some bigs that can be trouble for some people down low. They’ve got to do a good job of finishing and rewarding our guards for getting them the ball.”
Adams Central’s bigs, Wellensiek and Rachel Goodon, combined for 14 points Thursday and together hauled in 13 rebounds.
The Patriots also dominated the boards, out-rebounding the smaller Aurora team 40-22.
Raina Cattau kept Aurora afloat with a pair of fourth-quarter 3s to cap her tally at 12 points. Cassidy Knust chipped in eight points for the Huskies — all in the second half, including all six of their points in the third.
Libby Trausch led AC with nine at the half while shooting 3-for-5 with a trey. Trausch added five more points in the second half and finished with a game-high 14.
“She played a lot of minutes tonight and we needed her on the floor,” Smith said of Trausch. “She did a nice job of hitting some open shots and getting the ball to the rim. We put a lot of emphasis on finding our posts and she and Jess (Babcock) distributed the ball well, too.”
The Patriots beat one Class B school and will turn right around to face another Friday on the road at Holdrege.
“Getting a good win is always good against a Class B school,” Smith said.
AUR (0-1)................8 10 6 14 — 38
AC (1-0)...............11 14 16 15 — 56
Aurora (38)
Cassidy Knust 3-10 0-0 8, Jaylee Schuster 0-4 1-4 1, Brooklyn Moody 1-3 0-0 2, Kassidy Hudson 2-9 0-0 5, Raina Cattau 4-12 2-4 12, Ellie Hutsell 0-4 0-0 0, Kylie Larson 2-6 0-3 5, Lexi Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Delaney Nachtigal 0-1 3-4 3, Kasey Schuster 0-1 0-0 0, Kaylee Crosby 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 12-52 8-17 38.
Adams Central (56)
Kadi Kimberly 1-3 0-0 2, Jessica Babcock 1-3 2-4 4, Libby Trausch 5-8 2-2 14, Rachel Goodon 4-10 0-2 8, Lauryn Scott 3-6 2-5 9, Caitlyn Scott 3-3 0-0 7, Cami Wellensiek 2-2 2-3 6, Brianna Stroh 1-3 2-2 4, Abby Stroh 1-1 0-0 2, Kylie Lancaster 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 21-41 10-18 56.
Three-point goals — Aurora 5-26 (Knust 1-8, J. Schusteer 0-2, Hudson 1-2, Cattau 2-6, Hutsell 0-2, Larson 1-4, Jones 0-1, K. Schuster 0-1). AC 4-7, Kimberly 0-2, Trausch 2-3, L. Scott 1-1, C. Scott 1-1).
