On Saturday, the Hastings baseball team pulled off perhaps its best win of the season when it knocked off then-ranked Class A No. 2 Lincoln East, which went into the game with a spotless 9-0 record on the year.
But the Class B No. 6 Tigers apparently left the energy from that game somewhere in Lincoln, as they went into Monday’s contest at Duncan Field against an inferior Platteview squad a little flat — well, as flat as a top-ranked team can be in a 10-2 victory.
“We can’t just worry about the wins and losses, but what you can worry about is the energy you bring and being a good teammate. And I thought at the end of the day we were not doing those things, and it’s going to burn us in the long run if we can’t bring the energy,” said HHS head coach Blake Marquardt.
On the schedule, all looks well with HHS (6-3), having won five straight games after Monday’s victory. But Marquardt has said it’s not the record that he looks at when evaluating where his team is at; it’s the level of play on the field. Sure, the Tigers scored 10 runs, but, throughout the game, they never had more than one hit in an inning.
After the first inning, when Hastings drew four walks, the home team lost its plate discipline. HHS collected just two walks the remaining six innings. Thankfully for the Tigers, the Trojans couldn’t keep from filling up the basepaths due to hit-by-pitches — Platteview had nine plunks on the day.
The opening frame started with HHS’ Brayden Mackey striking out three of the four Trojans he faced in the top of the inning, and then 11 Tigers coming to the plate in the bottom. Hastings had just one hit in the frame, and the game’s first run was scored on a Luke Brooks sacrifice fly. But the next four runs crossed the plate thanks to Platteview walks and hit-by-pitches.
It could have been a lot more lopsided, as Hastings stranded three runners on base in the inning. The Tigers finished the game with 11 stranded baserunners, seven of whom were in scoring position.
Justin Musgrave had the only RBI hit of the night for the Tigers, and Mackey threw a solid five innings and giving up just two hits and one unearned run.
“We really sat down with him and reiterated getting strike one, attacking the zone, and getting ahead of hitters so he can throw offspeed. He’s got some offspeed pitches that are swing and miss pitches,” the HHS coach said. “If he can get to those, he’s going to be a guy that can strike out several guys in a game.”
The bottom line for Hastings is that it got a win even when it wasn’t playing at its best. Marquardt knows his team can play with the best, and after Saturday the rest of the Tigers know that too. Now, the HHS coach is hoping to see his team bring the same intensity it would against a top 10 team to each and every game this year.
Hastings will have a chance to do just that against Seward (4-2) on Tuesday.
“This team gets up for the big games, and they’ve done that since day one. And I couldn’t be more proud of them for that,” Marquardt said. “Hopefully a win like that proves to these guys that they can compete with some of the best teams in the state. The momentum helped, but unfortunately I’m not sure if it was the day off or the game before us that got us too relaxed in our approach to the game.
“I’m not sure what you contribute that to, but we’ve got to turn on another gear for games.”
Platteview (2-6)............000 101 0 — 2 5 1
Hastings (6-3).............512 200 x — 10 5 3
W — Brayden Mackey. L — Austin Krenzer.
2B — P, Cody Metzger.
