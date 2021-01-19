SUPERIOR — Bailey Kissinger's 16 points in the first half Tuesday night made all the difference.
Superior had no answer for the junior guard, or for her tall friends on the block when it came to rebounding.
Kissinger's game-high 22 were one better than Shayla Meyer's 21 for the Wildcats, but the Hawkettes had two others finish in double figures in their 56-36 road victory.
After Superior opened with eight of the first 10 points, the tide shifted toward the seventh-rated Hawkettes (13-2), who rattled off 19 of the next 22 and 30 of the next 36.
"We had a great start there, but St. Cecilia just has so many weapons," said Superior's first-year coach Jake Nannen. "Kissinger got going a little bit there and, really, them crashing the boards offensively really hurt us in that second quarter."
Kissinger tallied nine points in the second frame to boost the Hawkettes by 18.
Superior (8-6) only countered with a pair of makes from the field — a two by Laci Kirchoff and a 3-pointer by Meyer.
"Our mantra all year has been start fast, and we didn't do it in the first quarter very well," said STC coach Greg Berndt. "That's something we've got to get fixed quick."
What helped the Hawkettes settle in was a stout defensive effort that turned Superior over and limited second chances.
"We were able to push the ball and get some easy ones and we also got our zone press going," Berndt said. "The goal was to not pick up any cheap fouls that far from the rim. It was nice to apply that pressure and I think that really sparked that run there."
Addie Kirkegaard hauled in 11 rebounds and mimicked Katharine Hamburger with 14 points. Hamburger splashed four 3-pointers for the Hawkettes.
The pair have been crucial to stopping post threats, especially one like Meyer from Superior.
STC paid extra attention to Meyer, who still led the Wildcats' cause. But all eyes were on No. 30 in white.
"Obviously she's an all-state caliber player," Berndt said of Meyer. "Our goal was to make (Superior) take one tough shot and then find (Meyer) and keep her off the boards. Katharine did a whale of a job on her; I thought she played really well."
Meyer scored 14 after halftime, and nine in the fourth quarter alone.
"I was very proud of our team in that second half," Nannen said. "I felt we played them pretty evenly in that second half. Just our intensity was better. I think we settled in a little bit and we battled."
STC (13-2).........14 18 6 18 — 56
SUP (8-6)..............8 6 8 14 — 36
St. Cecilia (56)
Erin Sheehy 0-4 0-0 0, Bailey Kissinger 9-19 3-4 22, Shaye Butler 1-4 0-0 2, Addie Kirkegaard 5-13 4-4 14, Katharine Hamburger 5-10 0-1 14, Tatum Krikac 1-1 0-0 2, Emma Landgren 0-2 0-0 0, Ryann Sabatka 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 22-55 7-9 56.
Superior (36)
Laci Kirchoff 2-5 1-2 5, Sierra Blackburn 3-5 1-2 8, Atlee Kobza 0-3 0-0 0, Ella Gardner 1-9 0-0 2, Shayla Meyer 8-17 3-3 21, Emma Henderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 14-41 5-7 36.
Three-point goals — STC 5-20 (Sheehy 00-4, Kissinger 1-5, Butler 0-3, Hamburger 4-6, Landgren 0-2); S 3-10 (Blackburn 1-2, Kobza 0-1, Gardner 0-2, Meyer 2-5).
