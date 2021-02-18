DAVENPORT — The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles (17-7) faced a familiar opponent in their Class D-1, Subdistrict 7 final game Thursday.
The Eagles took on a fellow Crossroads Conference opponent in the Meridian Mustangs (16-9). The two schools, located just 13 miles apart, played each other 10 days ago during the last week of the regular season. The Eagles won that contest 54-37 on the Mustangs' turf, and with a similar score on their home floor, won 55-28 Thursday evening and advanced to a district final contest next Friday.
“You always have to be ready to play against Meridan because you know they will always bring it,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “Being so close, it’s always a big game no matter what happened the last time.”
The Eagles took their man-to-man defense to another level in the opening quarter, forcing seven turnovers and only allowing four shot attempts. BDS senior Macy Kamler had eight points and sophomore JessaLynn Hudson added four as the Eagles took an 18-4.
With a 21-10 lead midway through quarter two, BDS seniors Bryn Kadel and Kamler knocked down back-to-back treys giving them a 27-10 lead. Sophomore Ashley Schlegel also swished in a 3-point field goal for the Eagles late in the quarter. Along with their sharp shooting, the Eagles forced five more turnovers as they took a 34-11 halftime lead.
“I really challenged the girls today on the defensive end of the floor,” Gerberding said. “We always pride ourselves in our tough man-to-man defense, but there’s always room for improvement and we knew we had more to give on that end of the floor. So I challenged them to pursue the ball and be relentless and I think they did a really good job of that in the first half.”
That relentless pursuit continued in the second half as the Eagles only allowed one basket in the third quarter with five of the Mustangs' points coming from the free throw line. Freshman Hanna Kadel came off the bench to nail a 3-point field goal and a pair of free throws for the Eagles, giving them a 49-18 advantage.
The Mustangs went on an 8-4 run to start the final quarter, but a pair of free throws by sophomore Hannah Miller and another trey Bryn Kadel gave the Eagles a final 55-28 victory.
“Fouls kind of dictated the second half. I’m proud of our bench, they stepped up big like they have all season ,” said Gerberding. “I’m just really proud of how they played these last two days; they are so unselfish on offense and have really risen the the challenge on the defensive end. Every single one of them just played so hard.”
The Eagles' unselfish play is evident with eight girls contributing. Kamler led the way for the Eagles with 21 points — 13 of those coming in the first half.
Junior Allyson Kort finished with 10 points for the Mustangs.
MHS..................4 7 7 10 — 28
BDS...............18 16 15 6 — 55
Meridian (28)
Bailey Holtmeier 0-0 1-2 1, Ally Kort 4-10 0-0 10, Erin Kujath 1-2 1-3 3, Kala Most 0-1 1-2 1, Kaylee Pribyl 0-4 0-1 0, Kimberly Schropfer 1-4 0-1 2, Jaala Stewart 0-1 4-9 4, Joslyn Ward 2-8 5-11 7.
BDS (55)
Jordan Bolte 1-8 0-0 2, JessaLynn Hudson 3-6 1-2 7, Bryn Kadel 3-7 0-0 9, Hanna Kadel 1-3 2-3 5, Macy Kamler 8-11 4-6 21, Hannah Miller 0-4 4-8 4, Ashley Schlegel 2-6 1-2 6, Mariah Sliva 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Sliva 1-3 0-0 2.
Three-point field goals: Meridian 2-11 (Kort 2-6, Pribyl 0-2, Schroer 0-3) BDS 6-19 (Bolte 0-4, B.Kadel 3-5, H. Kadel 1-2, Kamler 1-2, Miller 0-1, Schlegel 1-5).
