The No. 9-rated St. Cecilia Hawkettes put together a solid performance against the Panthers of Fillmore Central (2-5) Tuesday night on their way to a 59-30 victory at Chapman Gymnasium.
The Hawkettes (6-1) shot 48% from the floor while holding the Panthers to just 12-of-47 shooting on the night and only nine first-half points.
“We really harp that defensively that’s where we’re going to win games,” said Hawkettes head coach Greg Berndt. “I know that’s not the most fun thing to think about playing basketball, but they certainly like the results. We knew Fillmore Central could run up and down with teams and you look up at the end of first half and you held them to single digits. That’s an awesome job. Our whole goal is one tough shot and that’s it and we did a great job of that in the first half and through the third quarter, as well.”
The Hawkettes started their onslaught by scoring on the opening possession of the game on a basket from senior Katharine Hamburger. Hamburger tallied the first seven points for the Hawkettes as they built a 10-3 lead early in the opening quarter.
Led by junior Addie Kirkegaard with back-to-back baskets, the Hawkettes outscored the Panthers 9-2 in the final minutes to take a 19-7 first quarter lead.
The Panthers struggled to get anything going on offense as the Hawkettes extended their lead to 27-7. Junior Lexi Theis scored the Panthers’ first and only points of the quarter at the 2:23 mark. Junior Bailey Kissinger finished an old-fashioned three point play and Kirkegaard hit a bucket to finish out the half giving the Hawkettes a 32-9 lead.
“Playing hard, solid defense has kind of been our mantra. If you can’t play hard on the defensive end, it’s tough to see the floor,” Berndt said. “And we definitely have some ultra-competitive kids that really take that to heart and then when they all work together defensively I think you can see the results.”
Kirkegaard had a big third quarter for the Hawkettes, scoring eight of her 18 points in the paint.
“Our biggest thing offensively tonight was to get organized. Fillmore switched defenses a lot and we all needed to be on the same page to be effective,” said Bernt. “We did a great job of getting some ball reversals and Addie and Katharine did a great job in owning the paint tonight.”
The Hawkettes again came up big on the defensive end, holding the Panthers to just six points and extending their lead to 46-15 with one quarter left to play.
The Panthers finally found some momentum on the offensive end, connecting on four treys in the final quarter, including two from senior Jackie Schelkopf. Kissinger grabbed a couple of steals midway through the quarter that led to some easy buckets and junior Shaye Butler nailed a trey as the Hawkettes went on to win 59-30.
“It’s a good way to end the first part of the year. We’ll get to the grind of the season in January and really find out what we’re made of. But I think everyone, with the way the year has gone, is ready for a break and it’s well deserved and we’ll get back after it on Monday,” said Berndt.
The Hawkettes were led by Kissinger, who finished with 25 points. Kirkegaard finished the night with a double-double, getting 18 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Hamburger finished the night with 13 rebounds for her squad.
Theis had 10 points for the Panthers.
FC.............................7 2 6 15 — 30
STC....................19 13 14 13 — 59
Fillmore Central (30)
Jordan Broman 0-3 0-0 0, Faith Engle 3-7 0-0 7, Kelsi Gaston 0-1 0-0 0, Reyna Haner 0-1 0-0 0, Claire Kimbrough 0-2 0-0 0, Haley Korbelik 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Nichols 1-10 1-2 4, Jackie Schelfkopf 3-11 0-0 9, Lexi Theis 5-11 0-0 10.
St. Cecilia (59)
Shaye Butler 1-5 0-0 3, Katharine Hamburger 4-12 0-0 9, Addie Kirkegaard 9-14 0-0 18, Bailey Kissinger 10-16 4-4 25, Tatum Krikac 1-1 0-0 2, Olivia Kvols 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Landgren 1-4 0-0 2, Ryann Sabatka 0-0 0-0 0, Erin Sheehy 0-2 0-0 0, Alison Stritt 0-0 0-0 0.
3-point field goals: Fillmore Central (Broman 0-1, Engle 1-2, Nichols 1-6, Schelfkopf 3-4, Theis 0-2) St. Cecilia (Butler 1-4, Hamburger 1-4, Kissinger 2-5, Landgren 0-2, Sheehy 0-2).
