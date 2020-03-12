LINCOLN — Doniphan-Trumbull hung around for about as long as anyone has these days against No. 2-seeded Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (BRLD).
The Cardinals led 10-9 five minutes into the game and trailed 13-12 with 1:32 left in the first quarter before the Wolverines took flight.
Defending Class C-2 state champion BRLD's talented and experienced bunch got hot and cruised to a 71-46 win Thursday at Lincoln Southeast, which puts the Wolverines in the semifinals for the third straight year.
BRLD head coach Cory Meyer said his team is motivated for another gold.
"They're very confident," he said. "Not over-confident, but just very focused and they want very badly to try to get to the title game again and try to get a repeat. And so do I, of course."
Thursday's win marked the Wolverines' 50th in a row. D-T head coach Kelan Buhr said he's not surprised BRLD (27-0) has maintained such a streak.
"They're very good," Buhr said. "Hopefully the state tournament gets to play out. We're going to end this year with six losses and five of (the teams) are down here at state — two are to No. 1 seeds. (BRLD) is very, very good … they're all that."
After D-T answered BRLD's first four makes from the field, the Wolverines scored twice in a row to pull ahead for good.
Although Keithan Stafford put D-T within one, BRLD then got seven quick points to end the first frame as part of a 15-0 run halfway into the second quarter that grew their lead to 16. By halftime, the teams were separated by 23 points.
"Doniphan-Trumbull did a good job of hitting those shots," Meyer said. "Honestly, those were pretty big shots, especially right of the bat, out of the get-go. We had to adjust a little bit — got just a little bit tighter on them."
The Cardinals (20-6) were outscored 22-7 in the second after BRLD hit 7-of-11 shots, including four 3-pointers.
In the middle quarters, D-T shot its poorest on the night. The Cards were a combined 5-for-23 in the second and third periods.
Lucas Vogt scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the opening half, and four of BRLD's starters finished in double figures.
Dylan Beutler added 16 and Darwin Snyder had 10. Jaxon Johnson contributed 12 points on a perfect 6-of-6 night and hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds.
Stafford led D-T with 15 points, while Griffin Hendricks finished with 12. Off the bench, Ethan Smith drilled a pair of 3s and split a pair of free throws for seven points.
Despite the circumstances of fans being largely composed of families only, D-T brought a healthy following to Lincoln. The Cardinal fans were rowdy down to the end, even with their team trailing by 30 much of the second half.
"You just don't see that all the time," Buhr said with a smile. "We really appreciate that. Our guys played hard all the way throughout, even when it wasn't fun on the scoreboard."
The Cardinals reached the state tournament for the first time since 2014, when they took third.
"I've been coming to the state tournament since I was six, and to lead a team down here has been a dream," Buhr said. "It gives me a great sense of pride to take my hometown down to the state tournament."
The stretch BRLD is on is one of domination, but it has been done with pure balance. Meyer said it never gets old.
"There's not too many years I tell my wife that this year needs to slow down," the BRLD coach said. "But it's going so fast and I can't control Father time. it is what it is. But just a special group of players."
The Wolverines will face Sutton in the semifinals at 8:45 p.m. at Devaney.
D-T (20-6)..............12 7 5 22 — 46
BRLD (27-0).........20 22 16 13 — 71
Doniphan-Trumbull (46)
Myles Sadd 1-1 1-2 3, Cade Sterner 2-7 0-0 4, Griffin Hendricks 4-10 2-4 12, Riley Carpenter 2-8 0-0 5, Keithan Stafford 6-15 0-2 15, Angelo Shafer 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Stock 0-1 0-0 0, Blake Detamore 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 2-2 1-2 7. Totals: 17-45 4-10 46.
BRLD (71)
Will Gatzemeyer 1-6 2-2 4, Dylan Beutler 6-7 2-2 16, Lucas Vogt 7-14 4-6 19, Darwin Snyder 2-9 4-7 10, Jaxon Johnson 6-6 0-0 12, Brayden Anderson 0-0 1-2 1, Arizona Riecken 0-0 0-0 0, Devin Hegge 2-2 0-0 6, Braxton Bargmann 0-1 0-0 0, Zachary Hegge 0-0 1-2 1, Elliott Nottleman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 25-47 14-21 71.
Three-point goals — D-T 8-21 (Strner 0-2, Hendricks 2-5, Carpenter 1-4, Stafford 3-7, Detamore 0-1, Smith 2-2); BRLD 7-18 (Gatzemeyer 0-2, Beulter 2-2, Vogt 1-4, Snyder 2-7, Hegge 2-2, Bargmann 0-1). Rebounds — D-T 26 (Hendricks 7); BRLD 29 (Johnson 10).
