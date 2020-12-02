The Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District has announced it won't its eagle-viewing facilities near Lexington and Ogallala as usual this winter.
The change is due to public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Central normally provides eagle-viewing opportunities in late December, January and February at the Johnson No. 2 Hydroplant southeast of Lexington and in a free-standing building on the shore of Lake Ogallala, below Lake McConaughy and Kingsley Dam northwest of Ogallala. Eagles are attracted to those areas in the dead of winter because discharge from the hydroelectric plants keeps the water from freezing over, making fish catchable.
Central officials hope the eagle-viewing stations can be open again a year from now, said Jeff Buettner, the district's government and public relations manager.
