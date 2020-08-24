A group of residents burned financial papers Monday to celebrate the early repayment of the mortgage at the Regency Retirement Residence of Hastings.
The mortgage burning marked the end of 26 years of debt for the Regency, an independent living facility that is owned by a nonprofit corporation and governed by a board of directors that includes residents at the facility.
Marie Paulsen, president of the board, said she is excited about the prospect of being debt-free. Money that had been going to the mortgage payment now can be used to provide cable television and internet for residents.
“It’s like a dream come true,” she said. “It’s wonderful.”
Director Jody Jacobi said the financial journey has been a long process for the organization.
The Regency opened in 1994, financed with $2.28 million in tax-free bonds. Essex Corp., an Omaha development firm, developed the project in collaboration with Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital to fill a void in senior housing.
The facility’s oldest resident is Hannelore Genaidy, who became one of the first residents when the facility opened in August 1994.
The facility was managed by Essex Corp. originally, until around February 2000. At that time, the board engaged Contryman Associates as the management group with an on-site director.
The organization refinanced the bonds for $1.76 million in 2003. At that time, the association with Mary Lanning also ended. Instead of two board members representing the hospital, the organization opted to add a banker and real estate person to the board.
Jacobi said that when she became the director in October 2006, 13 of the 33 apartments were open. Since the annual budget could only handle three apartments to be unoccupied, she said, the low census created a financial problem. Through advertising and word of mouth, the Regency shed the false reputation of being a nursing home and slowly filled its apartments.
Now, the facility is full and has a waiting list for occupancy.
In conjunction with filling the rooms, Jacobi said, the Regency had to cut expenses, too, in order to generate money to be able to make its payments.
In 2018, the balance of the bond payments came due and the group opted to take out a three-year mortgage to make the final payment. That mortgage was scheduled to end in January 2021, but the group was able to pay it off earlier — February 2020.
“After many, many years, we are debt-free, so we are excited about that,” Jacobi said. “When I first started, I never thought we would get to this point.”
