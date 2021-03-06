LINCOLN — Fifty-five seconds separated St. Cecilia from its third straight state basketball championship on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Seven minutes before that, another gold medal, another banner hanging in Chapman Gymnasium seemed inevitable.
On the cusp of becoming a second St. Cecilia girls basketball team in the school's history to win three titles in a row, a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback by North Bend Central spoiled the opportunity.
The Tigers wiped out the Hawkettes' once 11-point advantage with a pair of sisters — Kaitlyn and Sydney Emanuel.
The siblings accounted for 39 of North Bend's 51 points and 17 of its last 19 over the final eight minutes.
It was the sophomore Kaitlyn with the game-tying 3-pointer from the corner with 40 seconds to go.
Then junior Sydney at the foul stripe securing a second straight Class C-1 title for the Tigers (24-3) with her two makes as just 6.4 seconds remained.
Last year, the Tigers had a third Emanuel — Lauren — when they took down Lincoln Christian. This year, they had a desire to repeat.
"I’m real proud of the grit they showed there at the end," said North Bend Central head coach Aaron Sterup. "Eleven points down to start the fourth quarter is not how we draw it up, certainly. We weren’t playing really well at the time, but we certainly knew we had it within us to make a run like that."
St. Cecilia (24-3) was in the driver's seat all game with Bailey Kissinger at the wheel.
North Bend led for only 59 seconds in its 51-49 win.
"We said before the game, 'North Bend's got all the athletes, but guess what? You're going to be the tougher team.' And we did that from the start," said St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt.
Kissinger's near-perfect third quarter set a new career-high for the second time in four days. She tacked on 12 to her 15 points from the first half by going 5-for-6 on field goals, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from 25 feet.
North Bend prayed Kissinger would cool off and she did, making just 2-of-8 in the final frame.
“You expect that somebody can’t stay hot for four quarters, but she’s made a lot of shots,” Sterup said. “Certainly, we hoped to make her shots tougher in the fourth quarter.
“She’s hard to guard, and she’s certainly hard to guard when she has teammates that can do what they can do.”
But the Hawkettes' 43-32 barrier, largely built by Kissinger, didn't hold.
St. Cecilia went nearly six minutes without a field goal, finishing the game 2-for-13.
“Obviously, we had some good point-blank looks and they didn’t fall for whatever reason,” Berndt said. “Everything they threw up, it seemed like it went in. We had great looks. I can’t complain about anything. They just wouldn’t go down."
North Bend's 12-1 run to begin the fourth tied the game at 44. Kissinger, who finished the game 14-for-30 with 33 points, mustered a single free throw during that stretch.
"When you're sitting on a lead, you get a little passive on offense," Sterup said. "I think that worked to our advantage a little bit."
With 1:47 left, Kissinger converted an and-one for a three-point lead.
Sydney Emanuel cut it to one with a pair of free throws, which came on Erin Sheehy's fifth personal foul with 1:23 remaining.
Again, Kissinger spaced the Hawkettes with a lay up at 55 seconds to play, which Kaitlyn Emanuel answered with her triple.
St. Cecilia turned it over out of a timeout, but recovered a jump ball to regain possession.
Kissinger's hook from the interior went wide right, Sydney Emanuel rebounded, and a blocking foul sent her to the line.
Emanuel converted all 12 of her free throws, eight of which came in the fourth. She finished with 20 points.
With 6.4 seconds left, Kissinger dashed down the floor and got a good look, but her tying lay in attempt was too powerful. Addie Kirkegaard's put-back was too late.
"We needed a scorer and things were going today," Kissinger said. "I knew I needed to do what I could do to help us win and scoring was what we needed.
"We did a lot of good things offensively, but just came up short."
North Bend dogpiled. St. Cecilia was crushed.
“I knew they’d make a run," Berndt said. "All you want is a chance, and we had a chance.”
Kissinger, a Nebraska-Kearney commit, scored 71 points across three tournament games.
“When we needed a tough bucket, she got it,” Berndt said. “Talk about ultra-competitive kids, she’s one. I mean, there’s a reason the kid’s going D-II here and is already committed and the school wants her that bad — it’s because she’s ultra-competitive.
“She’s a stubborn kid in a great way. You see the 33 (points), but what you don’t see is the ball handling, you don’t see her picking up their best player at the end of the game. We’re willing ourselves to be in it at the end when they had the momentum and everything else.”
St. Cecilia led 15-12 after the first and would've taken a two-point lead into the locker room had Sydney Emanuel not been fouled at the buzzer and tied things.
Kirkegaard, who hauled in 10 rebounds, scored six of her 10 points in the first 16 minutes.
“They’re certainly more aggressive than anybody we played,” Sterup said of St. Cecilia. “They went to the rim hard. They really took it at us, and we’re not used to that, plus they have a lot of big bodies. We just haven’t seen a team with that kind of size and abilities. It was tough on us.”
STC's lone senior Katharine Hamburger, who moves on to play at Hastings College, credited the Hawkettes' defense for locking down the "lanky" Tigers.
Hamburger said while finishing her career with three rings would've been better than two, she and her teammates have nothing to hang their heads about.
"We defied all odds this season," she said. "Nobody really thought we'd be back here. Just getting back here was a blessing."
NBC (24-3).............12 13 7 19 — 51
STC (24-3)..............15 10 18 6 — 49
North Bend Central (51)
Hannah Williams 1-3 0-2 3, Ally Pojar 2-2 1-2 5, Kaitlyn Emanuel 6-19 6-9 19, Cierra Kluthe 1-11 2-2 4, Sydney Emanual 4-15 12-12 20, Madelyn Gaughan 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Bishop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-51 21-27 51.
St. Cecilia (49)
Erin Sheehy 0-2 0-0 0, Bailey Kissinger 14-30 4-8 33, Shaye Butler 2-2 2-2 6, Addie Kirkegaard 5-8 0-0 10, Katharine Hamburger 0-1 0-0 0, Ryann Sabatka 0-0 0-0 0, Tatum Krikac 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-44 6-10 49.
Three-point field goals — NBC 2-8 (Williams 1-3, K. Emanuel 1-2, Kluthe 0-2, S. Emanuel 0-1); STC 1-4 (Sheehy 0-2, Kissinger 1-2). Rebounds — NBC 30 (K. Emanuel 10); STC 33 (Kirkegaard 10). Assists — NBC 5 (Kluthe 3); STC 8 (Hamburger, Kissinger 3). Steals — NBC 11 (S. Emanuel 5); STC 3 (Hamburger 2). Blocks — NBC 3 (Pojar 2); STC 2 (Kirkegaard 2). Turnovers — NBC 5; STC 17.
