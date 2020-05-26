Northeast Community College graduation
The following Tribland students graduated May 16 from Northeast Community College in Norfolk:
Associate of Arts
Franklin: Mercedes DeJonge
Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture — Animal Science
Hastings: Reggie Gangwish
Associate of Applied Science in Utility Line
Hastings: Cody Barbee
Diploma in Welding
Kenesaw: Austin Randall
Certificate in Broadcast Production
Glenvil: Jordan Kempf
Certificate in Media Production
Glenvil: Jordan Kempf
Troopers arrest 4 after 174 mph chase
GIBBON — Four people from Illinois have been arrested in Nebraska — including a driver accused of leading troopers on a chase exceeding 170 mph in southeastern Nebraska, officials said.
The Nebraska State Patrol said the arrests came Monday night, about 24 hours after a trooper had tried to pull over a Chevrolet Camaro for excessive speeding on Interstate 80 near York. The car fled, reaching a speed of 174 mph before troopers disabled it with spike strips, the patrol said. It exited the interstate at Gibbon, and troopers later found the car abandoned at Gibbon High School.
On Monday night after receiving a tip, troopers pulled over a Jeep in Gibbon and found the suspected driver of the Camaro, Tyler Liles, 22, of Creve Couer, Illinois, inside. The driver of the Jeep, who is suspected of having traveled from Illinois to pick up Liles, and two others from Illinois also was arrested on suspicion of a range of charges, from obstruction to minor drug counts.
Liles faces charges of willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, and seven other counts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.