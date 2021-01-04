After more than a month of waiting due to public health precautions, community fans of high school activities including basketball and wrestling may soon have their first opportunity of this winter season to watch competitions in person.
Thanks to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, however, the fans will continue to find procedures and rules different from what is familiar, however.
Effective Monday, the Nebraska School Activities Association has relaxed its statewide guidelines for winter activities to allow more spectators at indoor events, which also include speech contests.
In accordance with the scheduled update, NSAA now is permitting 50% occupancy, as opposed to 25% as before, in gyms and other indoor competition venues.
Back in November 2020, as the winter activities season was just getting under way, the only spectators allowed to attend competitions were household members of participants. In December, that rule was liberalized slightly so that grandparents, too, could attend. Now, other non-household members also may attend, as long as the 50% occupancy guideline is followed.
As before, all spectators, as well as coaches and non-active participants (those not currently on the court, mat or stage), are required to wear face coverings at all times at indoor events. Those face coverings must cover both the nose and mouth.
Active participants are permitted to wear face coverings while playing or performing, but they aren't required to do so.
Host schools are allowed to impose additional requirements in consultation with their local health department — but those rules must be the same for all participating schools, officials, judges and spectators.
Specific questions about local requirements, then, would need to be referred to those host schools.
NSAA continues to recommend that all host schools require 6 feet of physical distance be maintained between household groups in stands and spectator areas.
Other recommendations include:
— Creating separate points of entry and seating for home and visitor teams and spectators
— Either providing no concession stands, or else separate/multiple concession stands for home and visitor spectators
— Providing separate/multiple restrooms for home and visitor spectators
— Using signage, stanchions or floor markings to ensure social distancing of 6 feet at concession stands and restrooms
— Communicating availability of locker room space for the opposing team and the officials to allow for 6 feet of physical distancing
— Implementing “diligent and effective” cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces.
In its guidelines document, NSAA states that as circumstances related to COVID-19 continue to constantly change and vary from community to community, “difficult decisions will have to be made from week to week or even day to day.”
“The health and safety of students, staff, and local communities remain the priority of the NSAA as we provide opportunities to participate in the winter sports season,” the association states.
In his cover note accompanying the updated guidelines, Jay Bellar, NSAA executive director, said he has been working with local health department leaders, the Nebraska Department of Education and the Governor’s Office to gather the information needed for the decision-making process.
In December, NSAA declined to open up attendance at its competitions to individuals other than household members and grandparents even after Gov. Pete Ricketts relaxed statewide directed health measures in a way that would have allowed it.
Bellar said the association’s goal remains to be able to have state championships for the winter activities this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.