The Nebraska School Activities Association has issued a set of guidelines for the winter activities season, which will apply to all participating schools.
Each school determines if it will participate in the 2020-21 winter season. All participating schools, officials, judges and spectators are expected to adhere to the requirements.
It will be the responsibility of the host school to provide administrative oversight in compliance with established novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, safety guidelines in accordance with their local health departments and facilities.
“Circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic are constantly changing and the circumstances vary from community to community,” the guidelines state. “Difficult decisions will have to be made from week to week or even day to day. The health and safety of students, staff, and local communities remain the priority of the NSAA as we provide opportunities to participate in the winter sports season.”
Winter activities include basketball, bowling, diving, play production, speech and swimming.
Adams Central Superintendent Shawn Scott said the guidelines are a welcome addition to maintain consistency between school districts so parents and spectators know what to expect when attending contests.
“I’m glad the NSAA stepped up and created some guidelines,” he said. “These are very much needed, and I’m glad the NSAA put something in place.”
Scott said schools have been learning as they’ve been going through the fall season, but the different rules in place at various areas of the state made it difficult for spectators to know what to expect when attending a game.
Even being able to have a fall season was good news for schools that didn’t know how long they would be able to continue with in-person classes when the semester started.
In stating good news within the Hastings Public Schools district as part of his superintendent’s report at the Board of Education meeting Monday, Superintendent Jeff Schneider said he is pleased with the success Tiger fall sports teams have seen, but he’s even happier the contests took place at all.
“It’s great that we’re having success, and that’s fun to see,” he said. “I’ll tell you, the best part to me is just that they are taking place. At state softball, and at the football game at Northwest on Friday night, I watched our student body. A lot of times the kids aren’t necessarily participating in the activity, they are having fun, they’re engaged. I’m so glad we get to do that.”
According to the NSAA guidelines, host schools should make every effort to mitigate risk and provide adequate opportunities for physical distancing procedures for the visiting schools, officials, judges and all spectators.
Winter contest hosts are asked to consider restricting attendance or seating areas, creating separate points of entry, either declining concession stands or providing separate stands for home and visitor spectators, providing separate restrooms for home and visitor spectators, communicating the availability of locker room space for the opposing team and officials, and implementing diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces.
During practice, coaches are asked to make accommodations for physical distancing whenever possible, provide adequate spacing when participating in stretching, instructional time and drills, and conduct workouts in small groups whenever possible.
During competition, the team and bench areas are asked to be restricted to essential personnel. Coaches, officials and players should be cognizant of physical distancing guidelines when interacting before, during and after contests.
Schools are encouraged to play their regularly scheduled competitions unless a COVID-19 issue prevents them from playing. Member schools can determine whether a scheduled game, match, contest or other activity is canceled or postponed due to a COVID-19 related issue in consultation with their local health departments. Member schools are asked to notify the NSAA of any cancellation or postponement.
“The NSAA has great appreciation for all its member schools and their tireless efforts to provide opportunities for learning and participation in NSAA activities,” the guidelines state. “Communication, flexibility, and patience will be key in supporting our high school student participants as they participate in activities this winter season.”
Updates to state directed health measures issued this week by Gov. Pete Ricketts, which take effect Nov. 11, indicate that non-household members won’t be allowed to attend indoor youth sporting events as spectators for the time being, whether the events are sponsored by schools or clubs.
