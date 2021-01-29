When caregivers help the ill or elderly with the activities of everyday living, each encounter is a chance not only to assist the person with his or her physical needs, but to show respect, compassion and even friendship in so doing.
Sitting in on one of Kyla Lindeque’s noontime classes for would-be certified nurse aides, that message about caring for the body, mind and spirit comes through loud and clear.
For the second consecutive spring semester, Lindeque, the school nurse for Hastings Catholic Schools, is instructing a small class of St. Cecilia juniors and seniors in an introduction to the work of a certified nurse aide, often referred to as an NA or CNA.
Over the course of the semester, her job includes instructing the students in the protocols for more than 40 tasks nurse aides might perform in working with individuals in a hospital or long-term care setting.
Working with one another or with mannequins, the students then practice those skills and test out of them under their teacher’s watchful eye.
While being constantly mindful of the patient or resident’s health and safety, Lindeque said, nurse aides, who assist with such basic activities as eating, bathing and other personal care, also must know how to engage that person in conversation, uphold his or her personal dignity, and empathize with whatever challenges he or she is facing.
That, for instance, is why the students need to know firsthand the taste and texture of a beverage that has been thickened to help protect a person with a swallowing dysfunction from aspirating.
“It’s so they can put themselves in the resident’s shoes,” Lindeque said.
Lindeque, a registered nurse with past working experience as a CNA, has served at Hastings Catholic Schools for three years. She said she got the idea for offering a nurse’s aide certification courses at a summer forum for school health professionals.
Currently, similar offerings for high school students in this area remain rare. Superior High School has such a course.
Lindeque brought a proposal to HCS and got all necessary approvals from the school administration, the state of Nebraska and the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln. She also earned a certificate to teach from the Nebraska Department of Education and made arrangements to offer the course as an instructor for Central Community College.
Families and other donors, including Mary Lanning Healthcare and local clinics, provided equipment and supplies needed to outfit her classroom. CCC donated two hospital beds, valued at $4,500 apiece, for the students’ lab sessions.
Students pay tuition to CCC, which issues the course credits. They come to Lindeque’s room Monday through Friday for roughly an hour-and-a-half, which includes their lunchtime plus the following class period.
The class size is kept to around a half-dozen students, Lindeque said, so she has time to work with each student closely. Class time includes both bookwork and labs.
Students take final examinations covering the curriculum and skills in order to pass the course and earn three hours of college credit from CCC. Being at least 16 years old and having logged the requisite 80 hours of classroom and lab instruction, they then are eligible to test for their nurse aide certification from the state of Nebraska, which allows them to apply for jobs.
According to Lindeque, certification as a nurse aide also is a requirement to get into nursing school, and many institutions want students to have work experience as a nurse aide before beginning their nursing programs.
Lindeque said taking a nurse aide course in high school is a way for students to improve their employment prospects as young people and fill the chronic need for workers, but also to investigate the health care field and discern their own level of interest in a career in health care.
“It gives them an early-entry opportunity to figure out where their passions lie,” she said.
Senior Ashlyn Ziemba, who was among the five students who took the course in spring 2020 (all earned their certification), said she signed up as a way of earning some college credit but soon “fell in love with nursing.”
She now aspires to a career as a traveling registered nurse.
“I really didn’t have any idea what I wanted to do with my life,” she said with a laugh. “It must’ve been God telling me to do it.”
Because the spring semester a year ago was disrupted in March by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, Ziemba and her classmates worked with Lindeque to finish up their training over the summer.
Now, Ziemba works part time as a nurse aide at Perkins Pavilion at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village. She plans to take another course at CCC-Hastings this summer to become a medication aide, and then next year attend the community college to pursue her RN.
The six students taking the course at St. Cecilia this semester are seniors Lauren Redinger and Anthony Sabatka and juniors Rachel Benal, Kimberly Huynh, Kiersten Kober and Erin Sheehy.
Redinger said she already works in dietary services at a care facility but wants to earn her nurse aide certification so she can do more for the elders she serves.
“I just really like the old people,” she said. “I want to be more hands-on with them and be around them more when I work.”
All six current students said they are interested in health care careers. Sabatka said friends who took the course a year ago told him it would be a valuable way to investigate the health care realm.
“I heard we should definitely try it because it gives you insight on the medical field and whether it’s for you,” he said.
Although the semester is just under way, Benal said, she can see already that the course isn’t just about learning procedures, but about building human relationships.
“It’s a lot more hands-on, and you get to see how you treat people and respect them and know them as a person,” she said.
In Lindeque’s class, students practicing a task they would do with a patient or resident must go through every step of the process, beginning with knocking on the person’s door before entering his or her room.
The students also practice asking questions to engage the person and assess how he or she is doing physically and emotionally. That can be a little awkward at first if they are speaking to a medical mannequin and not one of their classmates, they agreed with a laugh.
“It’ll probably never be 100% normal, but it’s more and more each day,” Sabatka said. “You just kind of have to take it in stride.”
Lindeque, who worked as a CNA herself in the past, said even if it seems a little weird to talk to a mannequin, the experience is valuable.
“I really push the personal relationship with my students,” she said. “These guys can be their window to the world. When you really care about your patient you take better care of them.”
Nurses and other health care workers always are in demand, and Ziemba said that although a certain facility’s staffing needs may fluctuate with its census, she foresees positions always being available.
In her work so far at Perkins Pavilion, she said, she has called often on the personal tips and insights Lindeque inserts into the lessons.
“I use them a lot,” she said.
Lindeque said she was proud of how her first class persevered with the program a year ago when COVID-19 struck, and that she is learning a lot herself from the experience of teaching.
“The students are just amazing,” she said.
