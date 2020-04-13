Sutton, Nebraska resident, Aaron Griess, 89, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be conducted Friday, April 17, 2020, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton with the Free German Reformed Salem Church Elders officiating. Services will be live-streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. Private interment will follow at the Free German Reformed Salem Church Cemetery near Sutton. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-8 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.