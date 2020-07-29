Aaron M. Hensley Jul 29, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Aaron M. Hensley, 33, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. There will be no services. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Aaron M. Hensley Hastings Nebraska Funeral Home Pass Away Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHebron couple killed in U.S. Highway 81 crashHPS requiring masks at graduationHealth officials following up on new cluster of COVID-19 casesSt. Louis County police commander alleges he didn't get top job because of racial discriminationMysterious seeds are being sent to Americans, possibly from ChinaSouth Heartland COVID-19 risk level nears 'elevated' rangeOregon denied temporary bar on US agents' Portland conductHHS graduates reminisce during strange conclusion to high school career23-year-old North Platte man killed in collision with pickup Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Jul 29 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, Jul 29, 2020 Jul 29 All ages story time Wed, Jul 29, 2020 Jul 30 Toddler Time Thu, Jul 30, 2020 Aug 3 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, Aug 3, 2020
