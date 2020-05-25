Sutton, Nebraska, resident Adeline Irene Ochsner, 86, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at Hope Reformed Church in Sutton with Rev. Scott Henry officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton. Services will be live-streamed from the Hope Reformed Church Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Due to the Directed Health Measure, party(s) must maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation and consist of a household unit or individual at both the funeral service and graveside service. Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton. We will be following the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
