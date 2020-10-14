Hastings, Nebraska, resident Aileen Woodard, 92, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Nebraska.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
