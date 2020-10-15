Hastings, Nebraska, resident Aileen Woodard, 92, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Nebraska.
A memorial service will be held for her and her daughter Wanda Abrams, who passed away on April 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, at North Shore Assembly of God Church with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. In honoring her wish to be cremated there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation. Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Aileen was born April 28, 1928, in Lejunior, Kentucky, the daughter of William and Grace (Bray) Lanham. Aileen married Charles Woodard on October 15, 1945, in Cawood, Kentucky. She lived in Chicago, Illinois and Cicero, Illinois before moving to Hastings in 2010. She worked at Amphenol Electronics for 27 years before the plant closed in 1989. She was a member of Bridgeview Church of God in Bridgeview, Illinois and North Shore Assembly of God church in Hastings.
Aileen is survived by her grandson, Tom (Kellie) Abrams; great-granddaughter, Ashtyn Abrams all of Hastings; and brother, Coy (Mary) Lanham of Monroe, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Wanda Abrams; three sisters; and four brothers.
