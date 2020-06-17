Aimee E. Kamper, 83, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Harvard House Assisted Living in Harvard, Nebraska.
Aimee was born December 8, 1936, on the family farm outside of North Star, Nebraska, the daughter of Wayne and Maxine (Peterson) Carlson. She graduated from Palmer High School with the class of 1955 and received her cosmetology degree from Grand Island Beauty School in Grand Island, Nebraska. Aimee married William Kamper on May 19, 1956; to this union three children were born; they later divorced. She worked at numerous places in Hastings, Nebraska, including, Detta Ann Hair Salon, Montgomery Wards, Sunny Side Care Center, and Allen’s Pharmacy. Aimee was the owner/operator of Central News Stand in downtown Hastings before she retired. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, horse races, and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Aimee is survived by her children, Melanie Allen Whitcomb of Blue Hill, Tim Kamper (Shelly Holmberg) of Lincoln, and Tom (Denise) Kamper of Hastings; eight grandchildren, Abbie (Derek) Allen Williams of Hastings, Braden Allen of Roseland, Sara Holmberg of Hastings, Amber Holmberg of Lincoln, Hunter Kamper of Hawaii, Kane Kamper, Kegan Kamper, and Katie Kamper all of Hastings; three great-grandchildren, Lucy Williams, Reece Williams, and Lane Williams; brother, Arvid Carlson; and sister, Barbara Gillham both of Grand Island; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Maxine Carlson; sister, Patricia Williams; and son-in-law, Bob Whitcomb.
Private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In honoring her wish to be cremated there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Highland Park Arboretum, Harvard House Assisted Living, Mary Lanning Hospice, or her family c/o DeWitt Funeral Home, 1247 N. Burlington, Hastings, NE 68901.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
