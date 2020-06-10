Juniata, Nebraska resident, Alan George Goldenstein, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home.
Private family services will be Saturday, June 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Alan was born September 10, 1936, in Hastings, Nebraska to George and Martha (Stamer) Goldenstein. He graduated from Hastings High School. Alan served in the U.S. Navy from August 23, 1954 to September 9, 1957. He married Barbara J. Rose on February 2, 1959, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont, Nebraska; she preceded him in death on February 7, 2015. Alan was employed as a foreman for Case New Holland Grand Island. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara J. Goldenstein; infant daughter, Cindy; infant son, Craig; brother, Orlo Goldenstein; and sister-in-law and spouse, Ardyce and Keith Ernst.
Survivors include sons and spouse, David and Susie Goldenstein of Ayr, Eric Goldenstein and fiancée Brandi Richey of Juniata; grandchildren, Kyle Goldenstein, Luke Goldenstein, Malena Goldenstein, Deric Goldenstein, Shelbi Goldenstein; sister and spouse, Rogene and Ken Ockinga of Glenvil; brother-in-law and spouse, Loren and Judy Rose of Branson, Missouri; sister-in-law and spouse, Virginia Bottolfson and Richard of Golden, Colorado; special friend, Joyce Mitchell of Hastings; nieces, nephews and cousins.
