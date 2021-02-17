Alan L. Smith Feb 17, 2021 Feb 17, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska resident Alan L. Smith, 60, left his earthly home Thursday, February 11, 2021. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings, Nebraska. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Hastings Nebraska Alan L. Smith Cremation Service Funeral Home Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo die in Webster County crash'A dump for seed corn companies' — Mead residents worry what comes next for troubled ethanol plant2 killed in head-on crash in south-central Nebraska after driver tried to pass snowplowDetails released about Burr Oak bank robberyThe Boss visits Geographic Center to shoot Jeep Super Bowl commercialNebraska woman sued IUD maker for not warning her of risks, company won arguing it didn't have toFormer student alleges LPS didn't treat him for concussion he got playing footballHastings to experience rolling blackouts to reduce energy consumptionHastings Walmart to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations soonSasse statement on impeachment trial Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
