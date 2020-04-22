Superior, Nebraska resident, Alan Wilton, 55, passed away April 22, 2020 in Superior.
Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior with Rev. Robert Hopkins officiating. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may go in care of the family to be designated later. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
Alan was born January 6, 1965 in Superior to Ralph Wilton and Esther (Wortman) Wilton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph; and his brother, Duane and baby sister.
Survivors include his mother, Esther of Superior; his daughter, April Musgrave of Oak, Nebraska; two grandsons, Kasen and Kip Musgrave; his brothers, Larry and David, both of Grand Island and Richard (Donna) of Hastings, Nebraska; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins plus other relatives and friends.
