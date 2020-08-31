Alana Fox Moorhead of Edgar, Nebraska, was born September 28, 1945, at Walla Walla, Washington, to Harold and Phoebe Fox of Prescott, Washington. She departed this life on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 74 years.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Moorhead of Edgar; daughters, Kristy and Patric Jernigan of Omaha, Brenda and Jason Kollbaum of Moville, Iowa; her favorite grandson, Ian Jernigan of Omaha; brother, Sam and wife Jackie Fox of Bakersfield, California; nieces, nephews other relatives and her many friends.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 4, at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Edgar. Pastor David King will be officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Due to the current pandemic all guests are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing at the memorial service. There is no visitation; it was Mrs. Moorhead’s wish to be cremated. There will be private family burial at a later date. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the services.
