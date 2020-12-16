Alice Bernice Paus, age 99, passed away at Azria Health in Blue Hill, Nebraska, on December 13, 2020. She was born December 12, 1921, to Barney and Allie Saathoff of rural Glenvil, Nebraska. She attended Mulberry country school and graduated in 1939 from Glenvil High School. She married Alvin Paus on April 28, 1943, and to that union were born three children, Shirley, Arthur and Douglas.
Alice was a hard worker her whole life. She said she and her youngest sister were like the boys of the family of five girls. They helped their dad with the farm work, and she continued to help her husband on the farm after she married. She raised chickens for many years and sold eggs. She enjoyed needlework and quilting, and made a quilt that won best of show at the Clay County Fair one year. She also enjoyed china painting and was a member of the China Belles. She was a member of the Spring Ranch Homemakers Extension Club, and also served at various positions with the Clay County Extension. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years. Alice and Alvin enjoyed traveling and went on several tours and also to Germany.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Allie Saathoff; her husband, Alvin; sister, Lorna and brother-in-law, Hank Hinrichs; sister, Evelyn and brother-in-laws Jess Engel and Eldon Fitzke; sister, Gladys, and brother-in-law Waldeen Eigenberg; brother-in-law, Harold Hinrichs; grandson, Christopher Paus; sister-in-law, Vera Ridgway; sister-in-law, Darlene Paus; brother-in-law, Joe Peshek; nephews, Scott Ridgway, Steve Engel, and Dennis Jensen.
She is survived by her sister, Wanda Hinrichs; daughter, Shirley Anderson and husband Larry; son, Arthur Paus and wife Cathy; son, Douglas Paus and wife Steva; grandson, Jeff Anderson and son, Trey; grandson, Jeremy Anderson and wife Jennifer and children Tyler, Cole and Alexis; grandson, Aaron Paus and wife Venissa and children, Alex, Andrew, and Anna, and step-children Dawson and Peyton Johnson; granddaughter, Jessica Paus; granddaughter, Carissa Swanwick and husband Matthew, children Tatum and Elliott; grandson, Brandon Paus; grandson, Trey Paus; granddaughter, Charleigh Paus; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at the Glenvil Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, with Pastor Rob Garton officiating. Visitation will be Friday, December 18, from 1-8 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Pallbearers are Aaron Paus, Alex Paus, Brandon Paus, Trey Paus, Ron Hinrichs, and Craig Peshek. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
