Hastings, Nebraska, resident Alice M. Beyke, 86, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at her home.
Graveside service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Pastor Barry Rempp officiating. Visitation is 9-4 p.m. Tuesday at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover or Adams County Genealogical Society.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and the graveside service.
Alice was born on November 6, 1934, in Cambridge to Louis “Cap” and Eleanor (Rightmire) Karash. She moved to Hastings as a second-grader in 1943 and attended Hastings schools.
Alice married Jerome “Joe” Beyke, July 12, 1952. They lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Victorville, California, until 1956 when Joe retired from the Air Force. They returned to Hastings. Joe passed away, March 27, 2008.
Alice worked in the family upholstery business as a bookkeeper, sold Real Estate for years, and had an antique shop. She also had a Real Estate Rental business. She loved her flower garden and her dogs.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome H. Beyke; son, David; grandson, Cody Reutter; brother, Bill; sisters, Esther and Laraine Pipoly; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Val and Ida Beyke.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Rod and Karen Beyke of Stanton; daughters and son-in-law, Paula and Gayle Reiners of Doniphan, and Barbara Beyke and friend, Doug Voss of Hastings; grandchildren, Jessica (Denny) Hoagland, Cameron (Jeanna) Reiners, Jared (Laci) Reiners, Alina (Ryan) Surber, Will (Kate) Beyke, Cole (Alisha) Beyke, Dacia Beyke, and Evan Reutter; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Leon “Skip” Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
