Hastings, Nebraska, resident Allen F. Kuzelka, 71, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Cards and memorials may be sent to the funeral home. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
