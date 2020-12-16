Hastings, Nebraska, resident Alvera Cora (Alber) Beach, 98, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.
Services will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Alvera was born June 23, 1922, south of Rosemont to Paul and Emma (Benker) Alber. She was baptized on July 16, 1922, and confirmed July 12, 1936, at the Salem Lutheran Church south of Rosemont. Alvera attended school at District 37.
Alvera worked at Mary Lanning for a few years and married Edgerray T. Beach on November 2, 1945, in Osborne, KS. They lived in Great Bend, KS, Roseland, NE, and Trumbull, NE where all their eight children graduated high school. Alvera worked for several years as a cook at the Trumbull School. After retiring they moved to Naponee, NE then back to Glenvil, NE. Edgerray died on February 17, 2000, and Alvera moved back to Hastings and was living at Good Samaritan Village.
Alvera was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Emma (Benker) Alber; husband, Edgerray Beach; grandson, Shayne Ptacnik; son-in-law, Mark Goodell; sister and spouse, LaVeda & Austin Cummins; brothers and spouse, Victor Alber, Edgar & Barb Alber, and Chester Alber; and brother-in-law, Fred Gobel.
Survivors include her children, Ronnie Beach (Alice Robinson) of Hastings, Lonnie Beach of Hastings, Lois (Wesley) Hansbery of Sparta, WI, Jerry (Barb) Beach of Lincoln, Bonnie (Terry) Yost of Grand Island, Patty (Mike) Ptacnik of Hastings, Eddie (Christy) Beach of Hastings, Yvonne Goodell (Bill Funaro) of Inavale; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Gobel of Burlington, WI; sister-in-law, Joann Alber of Blue Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
