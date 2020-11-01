Former Lawrence, Nebraska, resident Alvira M. Kathman, 90, of Hastings died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hasting.

Rosary is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Mass of Christian Burial follows at 2 p.m. Both are at St. Stephen Catholic Church in rural Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation.

A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date.

Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com.

