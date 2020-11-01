Former Lawrence, Nebraska, resident Alvira M. Kathman, 90, of Hastings died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hasting.
Rosary is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Mass of Christian Burial follows at 2 p.m. Both are at St. Stephen Catholic Church in rural Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation.
A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date.
Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.