Alvira Mary Kathman, 90, was called home to our Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 4, at 2 p.m. with a rosary preceding at 1:30 p.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church, south of Lawrence, with Father Corey Harrison officiating.
Burial will follow at the St. Stephens Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials can be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Alvira was born on July 31, 1930, to William and Adeline (Himmelberg) Schumm. Alvira married Ralph P. Kathman on January 4, 1949, at St. Stephens Church south of Lawrence. To this union six children were born. They lived, farmed and raised their family in the Webster County area most of their life.
Alvira retired to live in Lawrence in 1995 where she lived until moving to Homestead Assisted Living in Hastings in June 2019. She resided there until her passing. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, Scrabble and visiting family. She loved children and enjoyed her time volunteering at Sacred Heart School. Her life’s greatest accomplishment was helping family and caring for her grandchildren.
Alvira is survived by daughters, Mary (Larry) Faimon, Karen (Robert) Hofstetter, Carol (Terry) Buschkoetter, Jan (Charlie) Menke of Lawrence and Sue (Dean) Stromer of Hastings; 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include siblings Josephine Mangers of Roseland, Betty Classen of Glenvil and Gib (Sharon) Schumm of Hastings.
Alvira was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph and young son James. Others preceding her were her sisters, Edna Hajny, Martha Karmazin, Lorene Klein, Eileen Westcoat; brothers, William, Sylvester, Leonard and Leroy; plus numerous sister and brother in-laws.
