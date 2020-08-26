Hastings, Nebraska, resident Andy Anderson, 71, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the service, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Andy was born June 12, 1949, in Nashville, Kansas to Charles and Madalane (Heflin) Anderson. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1967. Andy served in the U.S. Army from April 12, 1968 until January 14, 1971, during the Vietnam War. He received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Andy married Susan Jaeger on February 27, 1982, in Hastings. He worked for the National Guard Training Center from 1984 until 2011.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Diana Scheierman and Martha Delgado; and brother, Max Anderson.
Survivors include wife, Susan Anderson of Hastings; sons, Dustin Anderson of Holiday, Florida, Matthew (Danielle) Anderson of Dannebrog; grandchildren, Gavin Anderson of Dannebrog, Jersey Anderson of Dannebrog; brothers, Jimmy Anderson of Juniata, Norman (Nancy) Anderson of Hastings, Troy (Deb) Anderson of Edgar; sister, Maxine Anderson of Hastings; brother-in-law, Harold Scheierman of Hastings; sister-in-law, Caroline Anderson of Grand Island; numerous nieces, nephews and many other family members.
