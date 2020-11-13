Hastings, Nebraska, resident Angel D. Infante, 70, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home.
Private family services are being held. DeWitt Funeral home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements.
Updated: November 14, 2020 @ 12:50 am
