Hastings, Nebraska, resident Angie “Mama” (Kral) Taylor, 59, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Dan Albers officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Bladen, Nebraska.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Monday with family present 5-7 p.m., and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Celebration of Life is Sunday, August 16, 2-6 p.m. at Murphy’s Wagon Wheel. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Angie was born March 24, 1961, in Hastings to Donald and Letha (Leetsch) Kral. She graduated from Bladen High School in 1979. Angie worked at A-1 Fiberglass as a purchasing manager. She was a member of the Bladen United Methodist Church. Angie enjoyed doing crafts with her Cricut, loved spending time with children and grandchildren at the lake, and was an avid Husker fan. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR with Jimmie Johnson being her favorite driver. Angie was a Trump 2020 supporter.
Angie was preceded in death by her father, Donald Kral, and son-in-law, Jeremy Sorensen.
Survivors include children and spouses, Jeremy and Kelli Kral of Ainsworth, Nebraska, Corey and Jason Smidt of Axtell, Nebraska, Lindsay and Jerron Suck of Kenesaw, Nebraska, Brittany and Jamison Murphy of Hastings; grandchildren, Kade Kral, Karli Kral, Jacey Smidt, Jerzee Smidt, Knox Smidt, Jravin Suck, Lieron Suck, Kyler Murphy, Jaxlyn Murphy; mother, Letha Kral of Bladen; brother, Mitch Kral of Bennington, Kansas; nieces, Brandi Kral, Krystle Kral; nephew, Derek Kral; beloved fur babies, Jewel, Tucker; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, lake family, and friends.
