Hastings, Nebraska, resident Anita Claire Willis, 91, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Azria Health Blue Hill.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, at the Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Burial will be in the Glenvil Cemetery. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to donor’s choice.
Anita was born January 11, 1929 to Guy Clement and Katherine O. (Orr) Sweet in Lyons, Nebraska. She grew up in the Decatur area and graduated from Decatur High School in 1946 where she was a cheerleader. She then attended beauty school in Omaha. She married Bradford W. Willis on March 28, 1976 in Montezuma Creek, Utah. Bradford passed away March 18, 2002. Anita and Bradford moved to Glenvil for 10 years then in 1996 they moved to Hastings. She had her beauty shop in her home at one time and worked as a beautician for many years at various places around Hastings.
She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Hastings. Anita enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. Anita was known for her wonderful pies.
Anita is survived by three sons, Joe (DeAnn) Farrens, Jake (Syuri) Bowland and Patrick (Marti) Bowland; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother, Phil (Evelyn) Sweet.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bradford and 2 infant grandsons.
