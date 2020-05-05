Hastings, Nebraska, resident Anna Frances Hill, 87, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Anna was born September 21, 1932, in Mondamin, Iowa to Harold Kenneth and Josephine Lucile (Yost) Marvin. She graduated from Omaha Tech High School. Anna married Roger J. Hill in November 1964; he preceded her in death in 1990.
Anna worked at the Holiday Inn for many years, Jerry Spady Car Dealership, Comfort Inn, and Roger’s Inc. She was an avid reader and crocheted many different items for Organizations. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Hill; and brothers, Kenneth, Perry, and Harold (Bud).
Survivors include children and spouses, James “Jim” A. and Beverly Hill, Jolie I. and Joe Hubert, and John P. Hill; grandchildren, Michele Cole (Tim) of Guide Rock, and Renee Svoboda (Alan) of Holdrege; great-grandchildren, Jeff Svoboda (Kendra) of Holdrege, Samantha Shiers (Steve) of McCook, Lee Armstrong (Courtney) of Lincoln, Haley Webber (Zeb) of Deshler, Andrew Cole (Kenzie) of Guide Rock; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
