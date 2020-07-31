Hastings, Nebraska, resident Archie Ridge Jr., 83, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home.
Graveside service are 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Parkview Cemetery in Block Y (Northeast Corner of Cemetery) in Hastings.
Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. There is no viewing or visitation.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
