Hastings, Nebraska resident, Archie Ridge Jr., 83, born September 29, 1936, died peacefully in his sleep on July 30, 2020.
A Memorial Service with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 10, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, 1225 North Elm Avenue, in Hastings with grandson, Sean Badeer, officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover or Boy Scouts of America. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the memorial service, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Archie was beloved by his family and was known for his humor and good-natured demeanor. He was influential in the lives of his family and community through his outgoing and caring nature, ease in connecting with people of all ages, and his ability to share his knowledge and passion for life.
Archie graduated from Hastings High School in 1956. On January 12, 1957, Archie married Dee Anna Hollon and they settled in Hastings and raised two children. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 - 1960 in the Signal Corps and then in the Army Reserve Corps through January 1963.
In 1960, Archie began at KHAS-TV in Hastings as a cameraman and program director at the station. In 1966, Archie joined K-N Energy and inspected more than 800 miles of the pipeline before his retirement on January 4, 1999.
March 12, 1995, he was presented the Silver Beaver Award by the National Council of Boy Scouts of America. His community service is estimated to have impacted over 3,000 boys during his 36 years of leadership as Pack Leader, Unit and District Commissioner, and Camp Commissioner.
Archie also served the community through Masonic Lodge fundraisers and by playing Santa for Start Over Rover and Good Samaritan Village. Everyone knew him to have the perfect jolly laugh, personality, and figure for his role as Santa. His love for animals made also him a great supporter of animal rescue and animal adoption.
After his retirement in 1999, Archie and his wife enjoyed traveling in their camper to visit family and make new friends. He also enjoyed fishing, grilling, gardening, and clay shooting with his family.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Minnie (Cross) Ridge Sr.; sisters, Shirley Swift and Janice Baker; wife, DeeAnna (Hollon); and son, Danyel.
He is survived by his brothers, Fred (Marilyn) Ridge, Ron (Phyllis) Ridge, Don (Liz) Ridge; sisters, Patsy (Roland) Martin and Linda (Gary) Thomsen; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his daughter, Deb (Dan) Badeer; eight grandchildren, Armen (Tracy) Badeer, Leah Badeer, Noelle (Jordan) Petersen, Ian (Karen) Badeer, Sean (Averi) Badeer, Preston (Hannah) Badeer, Gideon (Bethany) Badeer, and Autumn Badeer; and 14 great-grandchildren.
