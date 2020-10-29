Armand J. Gauthier, 87, of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Grand Island and Hastings, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
Private family services will be at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. The Rev. Christopher Kubat will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Armand was born October 28, 1932, in Willow City, North Dakota. He was the son of Lucien and Petrolene (Grant) Gauthier.
As a youngster, he moved with his family to Hastings, receiving his education at St. Cecilia High School. Armand entered the U.S. Army on January 29, 1953, serving honorably until January 11, 1955. After his discharge he returned to the Hastings area.
Armand was a quiet, strong-willed man with many talents.
He will be remembered by his brother, Francis (Shari) Gauthier of Grand Island; and sister, Theresa Olson of Rochester, Minnesota.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ernest, Gerald, Leo, Martin, Rose Mary Switzer, and Dorothy Sellman.
