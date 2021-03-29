Harvard, Nebraska, resident Armando Mendoza Vargas, 67, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.
Services will be Wednesday, March 31, at 12 noon at the Iglesia de Dios Ebenezer Hastings with Julio Carreto officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 30, from 5-7 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Chapel, Hastings. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery, Hastings. The service will be livestreamed from the Apfel Funeral Home facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ApfelFuneralHome. Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings is in care of the family.
