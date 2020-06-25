Hastings, Nebraska resident, Audrey K. Efta, 61, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Larry Brown officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Audrey K. Brown was born and raised in Alma, Nebraska. She moved to Hastings with her soon-to-be husband Thomas B. Efta Jr. in 1980.
Audrey was a medical transcriptionist at Mary Lanning Hospital as well as Hastings Internal Medicine. Audrey loved flowers and celebrating holidays as well as camping, fishing, and watching football.”Go Big Red”!
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Betty Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas B. Efta Jr.; siblings, Larry and his wife Linda, Jackie and her husband Eddy, and Norman and his wife Gail as well as their children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.