Hastings, Nebraska resident Barbara A. (Woods) Hohner, 83, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at the funeral home. Private family burial will be held at a later date. There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Heartland Pet Connection or Hastings Public Library.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Barbara was born September 21, 1937, in Glenvil, NE to Dexter & Thelma (Johnson) Woods. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1955 and received her Bachelor's Degree (RN-BSN) from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1959. She married Donald L. Hohner on September 18, 1959; he preceded her in death in 2014.
Barbara worked as a nurse at Good Samaritan, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings Regional Center, and St. Francis Medical Center. She loved animals since she was young and volunteered many hours at Heartland Pet Connection. Barbara enjoyed cooking, gardening, cleaning, sewing, knitting, giving spinning demonstrations, and was a voracious reader.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald L. Hohner.
Survivors include her daughters, Vickey (Jim) Falk of Highlands Ranch, CO, Sue Hohner (Duane Skrdlant) of Doniphan, Mary (Erin) Beave of Hastings; grandchildren, Robert Falk of Denver, CO, Christopher Falk of Nashville, TN, Emily Beave of Hastings and Courtney Beave of Hastings.
