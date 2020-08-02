Former Heartwell, Nebraska, resident Barbara Ann Elliott, 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Services are pending with Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln. Condolences can be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com
