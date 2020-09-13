Barbara Bean, 94, of Inavale, Nebraska, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Hearthstone Care Center in York.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with Pastor Ted Pearson officiating. Interment will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
Visitation 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the funeral home and 8 a.m. Saturday to service time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.