Hastings, Nebraska resident, Barbara J. “Barb” Peck, 79, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Providence Place in Hastings.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held in the spring or summer. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or United Way c/o Eugene Peck, 309 North Shore Drive, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Barb was born June 13, 1941, in Scottsbluff, Nebrask to Howard and Eleanor (Patterson) Hall. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School and received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Nebraska Wesleyan University. Barb married Eugene Peck on August 4, 1963, in Scottsbluff.
Barb taught elementary school before dedicating her life to her family and community. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and PEO Chapter “GZ.” Over the years, she was involved in many organizations as a volunteer, board member, leader, and donor. These included the Hastings Community Theater, Meals on Wheels, Hastings Public Library Programs, Nebraska, Adams County and Mary Lanning Medical Association Auxiliaries, the YWCA, the YMCA, the Girl and Boy Scouts, 4-H, Good Samaritan Village Advisory Board, Hasting Community Concert Association Board, Hastings Symphony Guild, Red Cross, Spouse Abuse/Sexual Assault Regional Board, United Methodist Women and Youth Groups, United Way, Hastings Museum Foundation, and Stephen’s Ministry. She received numerous awards for her hours of service and leadership.
Barb loved to decorate for and celebrate holidays, cook and bake for others, make and deliver her homemade jellies, cheer for Nebraska football games, enjoy the sun and the lake, visit her grandchildren, and spend time with Gene and their good friends and family. She was happiest as a hostess and helping others. She will be remembered for her cheerful spirit, loving heart, and steady faith. Barb left a legacy that lives on in the many lives she touched.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Howard Hall; and her brother-in-law, Jay Druecker.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Peck of Hastings; children and spouses, Kristine and David Coblentz of Los Alamos, New Mexico, Kimberly Peck and Shane Balderston of San Diego, California, and Jeffrey and Bridget Peck of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Kai Coblentz (Montana State University) of Bozeman, Montana, Amaya Coblentz (Western Washington University) of Bellingham, Washington, Anya and Kanen Balderston of San Diego, California, and Addison and Andrew Jeffrey “AJ” Peck of Scottsbluff; sister, Jane Druecker of Chadron; and sister-in-law and spouse, Dorothy and Ken Carnes of Phoenix, Arizona.
