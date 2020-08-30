Hastings, Nebraska, resident Barbara J. “Barb” Peck, 79, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Updated: August 30, 2020 @ 4:23 pm
