Belinda M. Bice Kamler, 49 of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away December 24, 2020, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
Belinda was born July 31, 1971, in Belleville, Kansas, to Darrell and Helen (Baden) Bice.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Kamler; son, Stephen Bice; stepson, Nick Kamler; stepdaughters, Kris Kamler, and Brooke Kamler; mother, Helen Bice; grandchildren, Davian and Kayden Bice, Grayson Kamler and Kinslee Ambler; sisters, Michelle Schlichting and husband, Lester, and Christina Colson and husband, Rob; and many other family members.
She is preceded in death by father, Darrel Bice; sister, Deanna; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Belinda was a loving mother and grandmother and a wonderful caring nurse. She was loved by many and will be missed terribly.
A private memorial service will be held with inurnment to follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Hebron.
Ahrendts Funeral Home of Deshler (www.priceurbauerahrendts.com) is assisting with arrangements.
