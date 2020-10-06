A Celebration of Life for former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ben F. Ore is 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Ben died April 21, 2020, at his home in Benson, Arizona, with family beside him.
During the celebration, masks are to be worn and social distancing observed.
Ben was born Oct. 11, 1935, in Sioux County, Nebraska, to Ivan and Ruth (Allen) Ore. He graduated in 1953 from Scottsbluff High School and was employed in the Graphic Arts Department at the Scottsbluff Star-Herald for 12 years before moving to Hastings in 1966. He was employed by the Hastings Tribune until his retirement.
From 1952 to 1963, Ben served in the National Guard in Scottsbluff. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hastings, American Legion, Masonic Order and the Hoppin’ Sam Camping Club.
Ben married Joyce Kaufman in 1958, and they celebrated their 61st anniversary Oct. 19, 2019.
He enjoyed the country in which he lived and especially appreciated summer and fall vacations with his family in scenic and historic places and later in campgrounds in Nebraska and nearby states.
In 2002, he and his wife took their camper and traveled to Benson where they spent their winters and in 2018 made San Padro Resort in Benson their permanent home.
Ben is survived by his wife, Joyce; three daughters, LeAnn Heumphreus and her husband, Paul, of Decatur, Alabama, Gaylene Ore of Granby, Colorado, and Diane Ore Conrad of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; three grandsons, Troy and wife, Lauren, of Feuerthalen, Switzerland, and Aaron and Carson, both of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Eva Hayes of Clanton, Alabama, and her husband. Clarence of Gering
Ben was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Ilene Shoemaker and Gail Woodard.
Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Following the service, the family will be available at Alexander Park, north of the church, where masks are to be worn and social distancing observed.
