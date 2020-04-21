Ben F. Ore, 84, of Benson, Arizona, died April 20, 2020, at his home in Benson with family and friends beside him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ben was born October 11, 1935, in Sioux County, Nebraska, to Ivan and Ruth (Allen) Ore. He graduated in 1953 from Scottsbluff High School and was employed in the Graphic Arts Department at the Scottsbluff Star-Herald for 12 years before moving to Hastings, Nebraska, in 1966. He was employed by the Hastings Tribune until his retirement.
From 1952 to 1953, Ben served in the National Guard in Scottsbluff. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hastings, American Legion, Masonic Order and the Hoppin’ Sam Camping Club.
Ben married Joyce Kaufman in 1958 and they celebrated their 61st anniversary October 19, 2019.
He enjoyed the country in which he lived and especially appreciated summer and fall vacations with his family in scenic and historic places and later in campgrounds in Nebraska and nearby states.
In 2002, he and his wife took their camper and traveled to Benson, Arizona, where they spent their winters and in 2018 made Sierra Vista Resort in Benson their permanent home.
Ben is survived by his wife, Joyce; three daughters, LeAnn Heumphreus and her husband, Paul of Decatur, Alabama, Gaylene Ore of Granby, Colorado, and Diane Ore Conrad of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; three grandsons, Troy and wife, Lauren of Feuerthalen, Switzerland, and Aaron and Carson, both of St. Louis, Missouri; two sisters, Eva Hayes of Clanton, Alabama, and her husband Clarence of Gering, Nebraska, and Gail Woodard and her husband Jerry of Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Ilene Shoemaker.
Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
