Benjamin Sayer Cannon, Jr., 80, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at Parkview Cemetery with the Very Reverend Katie Hargis officiating. Ben was born February 15, 1940 in Atlanta, Georgia to Benjamin Sayer Cannon, Sr. and Thelma (Ross) Cannon. At three years of age, the family moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where Ben attended William Penn Charter School. At age 15, the family moved back to Atlanta where Ben attended Georgia Military Academy. In 1956, Ben’s father took a job in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and in 1958, Ben graduated from Milwaukee University School. After graduation, Ben enlisted in the United States Air Force and had tours of duty in Iceland and Southeast Asia. While stationed at Detachment 10 in Hastings, Nebraska, he met and married Mary Belle (Hollister) Jenkins in 1971. As a military family, they made their homes in Florida, Nevada, and Texas. Ben retired in 1980 as a Master Sergeant and received many commendations including the Good Conduct Medal and Bronze Star. In 1994, they returned to Nebraska and made their home in Kenesaw until moving back to Hastings due to Ben’s failing health in 2010. Ben’s greatest love was golf and he played as often as he could until Parkinson’s Disease would not allow it. He was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral and had served on the vestry and as a Eucharistic Minister. Ben was a friend of Bill W. since 1980.
Ben is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Cannon of Hastings; his children, daughter Anne Cannon of Hastings, son Frank Jenkins (Kim) of Omaha, son Brian Jenkins of Omaha, son Kevin Jenkins (Sheri) of Spokane, Washington; and nephew, William Pfingst (Barbara) of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Cannon, Sr. and Thelma (Ross) Cannon; his sister, Eleanor (Cannon) Pfingst; brother, Donald Ross Cannon; and nephew, Osborne Pfingst.
Memorials may be given to St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings. There will be no service or viewing. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the family.
